3 Nueva Ecija village leaders fall in drug raids

LUPAO, Nueva Ecija — Three village officials were arrested on Saturday in police operations in this northernmost Nueva Ecija town.

Barangay chair Lou Salvador and councilman Jonathan Sinagose of Poblacion West, and councilman Joven Dadag of Barangay Mapangpang, were collared after President Duterte disclosed on Jan. 19 in Cabanatuan City that many of the 6,000 people in his narcolist were village officials.

Police armed with search warrants raided the homes of Salvador, Sinagose and Dadag at 9:30 a.m.

Police seized 4 sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and 27 bullets for a cal. 22 pistol during the operations. CBB/rga