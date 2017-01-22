Sunday, January 22, 2017
3 Nueva Ecija village leaders fall in drug raids

/ 02:03 PM January 22, 2017
Police in Valencia, Bohol, have arrested a village councilman after the official allegedly sold P500 worth of shabu to an undercover agent. The undated file photo shows a policeman holding a packet of shabu, technically called methamphetamine hydrochloride, seized during another earlier drug bust. INQUIRER FILES

LUPAO, Nueva Ecija — Three village officials were arrested on Saturday in police operations in this northernmost Nueva Ecija town.

Barangay chair Lou Salvador and councilman Jonathan Sinagose of Poblacion West, and councilman Joven Dadag of Barangay Mapangpang, were collared after President Duterte disclosed on Jan. 19 in Cabanatuan City that many of the 6,000 people in his narcolist were village officials.

Police armed with search warrants raided the homes of Salvador, Sinagose and Dadag at 9:30 a.m.

Police seized 4 sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and 27 bullets for a cal. 22 pistol during the operations. CBB/rga

