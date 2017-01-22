Sunday, January 22, 2017
2 suspects dead, cop wounded in Laguna buy-bust

By: - Correspondent / @maricarcincoINQ
/ 11:50 AM January 22, 2017

SAN PEDRO CITY — Two suspects were killed while a police officer was wounded in a buy-bust operation in Bay town in Laguna province early Sunday.

Laguna police chief Sr. Supt. Joel Pernito said the shootout happened at about 1:30 a.m. in Barangay Dila when members of the Bay police conducted a buy-bust operation against suspected drug pushers Frederick Alano Fule of San Pablo City and Ryan Ferdie Pulutan of Calauan town.

Pernito said that during the operation, the suspects suddenly opened fire and hit undercover policeman PO1 Jeremias Ramos in the left arm. Back-up policemen retaliated and killed the suspects.

Police recovered a .45-caliber pistol and a .38-caliber revolver from the suspects.

They also found ten sachets of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride)./rga

