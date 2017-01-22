‘Rabid’ dog attacks 18 people in Cebu

CEBU CITY — Residents of a village in Mandaue City, Cebu, have been warned to watch out for a stray dog that reportedly attacked 18 people on Saturday.

Most of the victims were walking down a street in Barangay Casuntingan when they were attacked by the dog, said village chair Oscar del Castillo.

The victims suffered bite wounds in the legs, he said.

The dog was limping and salivating, which has led local officials to believe that it was rabid. The dog’s fur was colored brown but had splotches of white around the neck.

Its owner was identified as Webster “Macoy” Seno, of Sitio Mangga in Barangay Casuntingan.

Some of the victims were brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Center while others were sent to the Casuntingan Health Center. They were given anti-tetanus shots since the two medical facilities had no anti-rabies medication.

Operatives of the Casuntingan police station and barangay tanods were ordered to look for the dog. CBB/rga