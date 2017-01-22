7 hurt in Bohol bus ‘race’

SIERRA BULLONES, Bohol — Seven people were hurt when two buses raced along the national highway and one of them flew off the road in this town Saturday afternoon.

Investigator PO1 Prince John Escatron, of the Sierra Bullones police station, said that the victims were hurt when a Southern Star bus (licence plate FSHM 653) went off the road and threw passengers out of their seats.

Citing witnesses, Escatron said the Tagbilaran-bound bus driven by Danilo Bruno was racing with a Clynn Bus in Barangay Poblacion when it went out of control.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Bus, which reportedly tried to overtake the other bus, went off the road near a bridge that was under construction and sent passenger tumbling off their seats.

Bruno, the bus inspector, bus ticket seller and four passengers were brought to Congressman Simeon Toribio Memorial Hospital in Carmen town for treatment of injuries. CBB/rga