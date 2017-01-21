IN PHOTOS: Donald Trump’s inauguration as 45th US president

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday (Saturday in Manila) in Washington.
While his supporters celebrated the dawn of a new era under his leadership, thousands also protested in different parts of the United States and the world.
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as they wait for President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
People listen during the inaugural address by President Donald Trump during the Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Photo/Pool Photo via AP)
Anti-Donald Trump protesters gather at Vic Mathias Shores in Austin, Texas, for a march through downtown on Inauguration Day, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Former president Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter arrive during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush arrive near the east front steps of the Capitol Building before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (John Angelillo/Pool Photo via AP)
Former Sen. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
From left, first lady Melania Trump, Karen Pence, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former president Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden, Michelle Obama and Jill Biden stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, after Trump’s inauguration ceremony. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP)
Ivanka Trump, with her husband Jared Kushner and their children, depart after her father President Donald Trump formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, Friday, Jan. 20, 2107, in the President’s Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
President Donald Trump pumps his first at the end of his speech after bring sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts, as his wife Melania holds the Bible, and with his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Bourg/Pool Photo via AP)
President-elect Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with President Barack Obama before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Demonstrators torch a car during the demonstration in downtown Washington Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Protesters taking part in a demostration against President Donald Trump wear Guy Fawkes masks, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Seattle. AP PHOTO
A person holds up a sign that reads “Thank God Obama is Gone” and another ‘Trump” along the Inauguration Day Parade route in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, as Donald Trump passes in his motorcade after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, signs his first executive order on health care, Friday, Jan, 20, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
A crowd gathers to protest and burn flags in Pioneer Courthouse Square following Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Police in Portland used incendiary devices and tear gas to disperse a crowd of people protesting President Trump. Authorities said some people in the crowd – that at one point numbered in the thousands – threw rocks, bottles, flares and “unknown liquid” at officers Friday night. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)
Young women wearing headscarves look on during a protest by high school and college students marking Inauguration Day at Seattle Central College, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Flares burn on a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in front of the U.S. Consulate in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Protesters, with one wearing a Donald Trump mask and another with an Adolf Hitler mask, embrace as others display a #lovetrumpshate hashtag during a brief picket at the Trump Tower hours after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in the financial district of Makati city east Manila, Philippines. Pledging emphatically to empower America’s “forgotten men and women,” Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States on Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
President Donald J. Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Women smack pinatas in the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, Jan. 20 2017, amid apprehension in Mexico regarding his previous comments about Mexico and his promise to build a border wall to halt migration. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photos are from the Associated Press.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.