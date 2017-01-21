Cop shoots fellow policeman dead over traffic skirmish

SAN PEDRO CITY – A policeman was shot dead by his fellow police officer after they figured in a traffic skirmish in Lipa City in Batangas province, police on Saturday said.

The victim Sr. Police Officer 1 Darwin Rumal, a member of the Lipa City police, was driving his motorcycle with a male friend when they encountered the suspect, Police Officer 2 Adriel Pasahol, who was also on a motorcycle at around 8:20 p.m. in Barangay (village) Sabang, Lipa City police chief Supt. Carlos Barde said in a phone interview.

Pasahol was assigned at the Special Weapons and Tactics division of the Tanauan City police although he lives in Lipa. Both policemen were in civilian clothes although Rumal was supposed to be on duty at the

time since Lipa City was celebrating its fiesta, Barde said.

“Based on (Pasahol’s) accounts, Rumal’s motorcycle drove by too close to him (while in traffic) and this irked him. But he claims the victim was the first to draw and aim his gun,” Barde said.

Pasahol fired a shot and a single bullet hit Rumal in his neck.

Barde said Pasahol, who was with his family who were then riding a jeepney right behind him, brought the victim to the hospital where he died later.

Barde said Pasahol was immediately arrested after the incident. CDG