Deportation complaint vs Vergara junked

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has dismissed a deportation complaint filed by a Cabanatuan resident against Nueva Ecija Rep. Rosanna Vergara who reacquired her Philippine citizenship 10 years ago.

On a five-page order dated Dec. 20, 2016, the BI said Vergara’s reacquisition of Philippine citizenship in 2006 under Republic Act No. 9225 or the Citizenship Retention and Reacquisition Law of 2003 “was duly processed and approved.”

The ruling was signed by Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente upon the recommendation of Special Prosecutor Victor Andrew Siriban and Atty. Cesar Santos, chief of the BI’s Legal Division.

Morente said the BI lacks jurisdiction over Vergara for being a Filipino. “It (BI) is not the forum to resolve questions pertaining to her citizenship,” he added.

The BI chief stressed that the complaint filed by Cabanatuan resident Philip Piccio against the lady solon should be properly addressed in an adversarial suit before a court of competent jurisdiction and with the active participation of the Solicitor General.

“The authority to rule on whether to revoke or not Vergara’s reacquisition of Philippine citizenship under RA No. 9225 belongs to the Department of Justice or the regular courts,” he explained.