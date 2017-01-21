Naia keeps list of ‘banned taxis’ based on passenger complaints

Hundreds of regular taxis are now banned at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) because of mounting complaints from passengers, ranging from overcharging to rude drivers.

In July last year, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) started allowing regular, unaccredited cabs at the four Naia terminals to cope with high passenger arrivals.

Six months later, officials at Naia Terminal 1, where most international flights arrive, have come up with a record of nearly 200 taxis, identifying their drivers and the corresponding complaints lodged against them.

Terminals 2 and 3 also have a list of over a hundred banned taxis.

“If the (banned taxis) keep on lining up at the taxi bay despite the ban, they will be driven away by our security personnel or issued traffic citation tickets by our airport police,” said Michael Baloso of Terminal 1’s Arrival Management Operations.

Baloso said his office was able to draw up the lists based on complaints reaching MIAA, whose taxi bay personnel issue dispatch slips to passengers before they get into a cab.

The slip contains the name of the taxi company, driver and cab’s plate number, the time and date the cab was hired, and the passenger’s destination.

It provides hotline numbers where passengers can report any abuse, like 8771111 (for MIAA) or 0917-8396242 (Naia).

Drivers committing grave violations are reported directly to the Land Transportation Office. Taxis that were included in the list are banned at Naia either for two months or permanently, depending on the complaint, Baloso added.—Jeannette I. Andrade