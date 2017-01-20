Bato: SPO3 Sta. Isabel and I will have man-to-man talk

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa will have a man-to-man talk with SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel once he arrives at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame to ask him why he boldly killed South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo inside the police camp last October 18.

“Lahat ng kagagawan na ginawa niya sa PNP. Lahat ng ginawa niyang panggagago sa amin, hindi ko siya kausapin? He deserves to face me. He has to face me at mag-usap kami lalaki sa lalaki kung bakit niya ginawa ‘yan,” Dela Rosa told reporters in an ambush interview at Camp Crame on Friday.

A visibly disappointed Dela Rosa, who will celebrate his 55th birthday on Saturday, lambasted the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group for giving him shame for the PNP as a “birthday gift.”

“Birthday gift sa akin ni Sta. Isabel, kahihiyan,” Dela Rosa said.

Members of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group are currently transporting Sta. Isabel to Camp Crame from the National Bureau of Investigation to serve the arrest warrant for kidnapping for ransom with homicide.

Dela Rosa said Sta. Isabel will be placed at the PNP Custodial Center temporarily for the weekend before the police present him to the court that issued the warrant in Angeles, Pampanga on Monday next week.