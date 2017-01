RAMON, Isabela—Two 16-year-old boys have been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl inside a house in Oscariz village here.

The teenagers were allegedly drunk when the boys reportedly forced themselves on the girl on Thursday, according to the complaint filed by the girl’s grandfather.

Supt. Genesis Cabacungan, Ramon police chief, said they are preparing charges against the boys, who have yet to be arrested./rga

ADVERTISEMENT