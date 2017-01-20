Police: ‘Gang war’ kills 4 in Laguna

SAN PEDRO CITY – Four persons were killed while one was wounded when they were shot by suspected members of a rival gang in Biñan City in Laguna province on Friday morning, police said.

A police report said Rico Laserna, 32; Darwin Villareal, 18; and brothers Ranel Barce, 18, and Arnel Barce, 17, died in the attack.

Mark Robin Ignacio, 27, was wounded and recuperating in a local hospital.

Supt. Serafin Petalio, Biñan police chief, said gunmen aboard motorcycles attacked the victims as they were gathered outside Canlalay Elementary School in Barangay (village) Canlalay past 12 a.m. Friday.

“The [victims] were notorious in that area as they would stay out late in the streets and wait for anyone they would gang up on,” Petalio said.

He said the victims, some of them students, were also known to be marijuana users.

Investigation is underway although members of a rival gang may have been responsible for the attack, Petalio said. CDG/rga

