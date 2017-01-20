Senators deny ouster plot vs Pimentel

Two senators allied with the Senate majority bloc vehemently denied on Friday any ouster plot against Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, one saying he would not support such a move.

“There is no plan of ousting Sen. Pimentel. As a fellow Mindanaoan I will not support such a move,” Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri said in a text message.

“I’d like to put that on record that we have never discussed any plan for the change of leadership,” Zubiri added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito also denied being part of any ouster plot against Pimentel.

“No truth to that. That’s just a product of his imagination,” Ejercito said.

He was referring to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s reported statement that some members of the majority bloc led by Senator Alan Cayetano were allegedly plotting to oust Pimentel.

Trillanes reportedly mentioned the names of Zubiri, Ejercito and Sen. Richard Gordon as among those who were showing a “pattern of behavior” meant to discredit Pimentel’s leadership.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said he also had no idea about any plot against Pimentel as he vowed to continue to support him.

RELATED STORIES