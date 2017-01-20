Rains to continue over Visayas, Mindanao

Eastern Visayas will have moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms due to a tail-end of a cold front, the state weather bureau said on Friday.

Light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms, meanwhile, are expected over Mindanao and the rest of Visayas and the province of Palawan, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Parts of Northern Mindanao and Visayas were battered by heavy rains early this week due to a tail-end of a cold front.

ADVERTISEMENT

The northeast monsoon continues to prevail over Luzon.

Cloudy skies with light rains will prevail over Bicol region and Calabarzon, Pagasa said.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, it added. CDG