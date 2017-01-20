Duterte drug war claims 23rd suspect in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY — Police shot dead a suspected drug pusher in Culasi town in Antique Thursday morning.

Lonchivar “Jojo” Parangue was the 23rd drug suspect killed in police operations in Western Visayas since President Duterte assumed office on July 1, 2016.

Parangue allegedly fought back against policemen who conducted a buy-bust operation at 10:07 a.m. in Barangay Camancijan in Culasi.

Policemen recovered a .38-caliber snub nose revolved with four ammunition and an empty shell, two sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride), marked money amounting to P500 and a knapsack. SFM