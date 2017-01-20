Edsa zipper lane set for southbound traffic

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will hold today (Friday) a dry run for a traffic measure that opens a zipper lane for two hours on Edsa’s southbound lane, before it is fully implemented on Monday, Jan. 23.

The scheme allows southbound motorists to use the innermost northbound lane starting from Main Avenue in Cubao to Edsa-Ortigas flyover (across Guadix Drive-MRT Ortigas) from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday to Friday.

MMDA general manager Tim Orbos said the 2.5-km counterflow lane will bypass the usual choke points in Santolan and Connecticut and will benefit vehicles going straight to Makati City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orbos said the U-turn slot in the middle of Edsa across Camp Crame and the flyover ramp from Edsa to Ortigas Avenue to Greenhills will be closed and traffic would be diverted to the right service roads.

The measure is expected to reduce travel time of Makati-bound motorists by as much as 20 minutes. —ERIKA SAULER, JOVIC YEE