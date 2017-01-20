No expletives; Duterte in good mood

Unlike his meeting with mayors last week, President Rodrigo Duterte was in a light mood when he faced governors on Thursday afternoon, according to several governors and the Philippine National Police chief.

“He is in the mood, nothing of the expletives like the usual PI against the governors,” said North Cotabato acting Gov. Shirlyn Macasarte-Villanueva.

She said Mr. Duterte was also visibly calm as he was addressing the governors

“I gave them the same message that (I gave) the mayors the other week. And I called them to (do) something (regarding this) problem of the Philippines,” the President said after leading the oath-taking ceremony of newly promoted police officials.

“We have a huge problem actually. It does not only involve national security, but likewise the Filipinos. (It) has destroyed many lives, including police generals, mayors, governors and barangay captains,” he said.

Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao also observed that the President did not get angry.

“He just reiterated his appeal for us to help. He also asked us governors to watch over the police and local officials who are on the list of those allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade,” Hataman added.

Zamboanga del Sur Gov. Antonio Cerilles described the President’s speech at the meeting as more of an appeal than a threat.

“At least there was change. In previous speeches, he was making threats. This time, his speech was more of an appeal for support,” Cerilles told the Inquirer by phone.

Last week, Mr. Duterte summoned to the Palace all city and municipal mayors to discuss with them his sincerity in stamping out the drug menace.

The President spewed invectives at some of the mayors whose names were on his “narcolist,” which the President previously claimed was provided to him by former President Fidel Ramos, according to several mayors interviewed by the Inquirer.

This time, however, Mr. Duterte was calm and looked relaxed, said Director General Ronald dela Rosa, the chief of the PNP.

“He is appealing to the governors to help him in the war on drugs. He is asking them to use their resources in the war on drugs,” Dela Rosa told reporters, adding that the President brandished the thick document containing the names of public officials allegedly involved in the drug trade.

Unlike his meeting with the mayors, the PNP chief said Mr. Duterte did not threaten the governors and used fewer expletives. “It was more of an appeal, not more of a threat,” he said.

Asked how the local officials reacted to the President’s speech, Dela Rosa said: “They were laughing when the President delivered jokes. Some were serious even at the start of the meeting.” —WITH REPORTS FROM WILLIAMOR MAGBANUA, JIGGER JERUSALEM, DELFIN T. MALLARI JR., MICHAEL B. JAUCIAN, FRINSTON LIM AND JULIE S. ALIPALA