Duterte to governors: Stop drugs, or else . . .

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday told governors that the national government and the police would take over provinces where local governments and the police had failed to stop crime and illegal drugs, said one of the governors who attended a meeting with the President in Malacañang.

Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda said Mr. Duterte gave five to six names of drug protectors among elected officials in the Ilocos region.

The President blurted out expletives when he discussed killing drug protectors among elected officials, Pineda said.

Mr. Duterte has ordered Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno to give governors copies of a 500-page list of names of barangay captains and military officials allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

Misamis Oriental Gov. Yevgeny Emano said the President wanted the governors to help in the campaign against village chiefs involved in the drug trade.

Capiz Gov. Antonio del Rosario said the President also asked the governors to help in fighting illegal gambling, corruption and other crimes.

The governors were expecting the President to identify those among them involved in illegal drugs but he mentioned no names during the 90-minute meeting.

“He (the President) brandished sheets of paper which he said was the list of officials involved in illegal drugs. He said these included mayors and barangay officials but we were not shown the list and no governor was mentioned,” Del Rosario told the Inquirer.

He said many of the governors wanted to see the list. “We want to know once and for all who is in the list,” he said.

Public enemy No. 1 Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara said the President considered illegal drugs and those engaged in the trade Public Enemy No. 1.

Mr. Duterte talked about the peace and order situation in the country right after the oath-taking of the chairs of the regional peace and order councils, said Bichara, who heads the League of Governors of the Philippines.

The President also talked about the push for federalism in the country to end poverty in Mindanao.

“Most of the governors were present. Only four were absent (three of whom were sick) while the other governor wasn’t able to sail due to rough seas,” Bichara said.

Zamboanga del Sur Gov. Antonio Cerilles said chairs and consultants of the Regional Peace and Order Councils were also at the meeting.

Mr. Duterte told the governors “not to worry” about infrastructure funds. “You don’t need to ask for funds. The funds are available,” Pineda quoted Mr. Duterte as saying.

The President also allowed the governors to meet with Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno after the meeting.