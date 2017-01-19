Gov’t, rebels smile through feuds in Rome peace talks

ROME — The third round of talks between the Philippine government and communist rebels opened here Thursday (Manila Time, Jan. 19) and despite the challenges and unresolved issues, the atmosphere remained warm and full of optimism.

The weight of the issues did not stop government peace panel chair and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III from exchanging jokes with National Democratic Front chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili – especially on the issue of the release of political prisoners.

“Ka Fidel is looking at me,” Bello said in jest.

“Watching you,” Agcaoili quickly replied, which elicited laughter from those attending the opening ceremony.

The government delegation has 77 members, including 10 lawmakers, while the NDF’s was composed of 58 members.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. was also present at the opening ceremony, which NDF chief political consultant Jose Maria Sison recognized as a manifestation of the seriousness of President Rodrigo Duterte in the peace process.

Bello admitted that it was a leap of faith to resume the negotiations “which to many, after almost three decades of peace talks, seem to be intractable and more so, immovable to others.”

“Against this pessimism, however, we decided to come forward and tried anew the talk for peace. Resuming the talks we did, with only the steady guiding hands of President Duterte for us to hold on as we venture on the difficult tasks of sensing each other and understanding each other’s fears and dilemma. Doubly difficult were the challenges of unlearning war in order to wage peace,” Bello said.

Bello expressed his confidence in the capacity of both parties to discuss and make progress in the remaining substantive agenda – including socio-economic reforms, political and constitutional reforms, and of ending hostilities and disposition of forces.

“I am also hopeful we can meaningfully discuss the issues that persistently confront our negotiating table, such as prisoner release; the implementation of the reconstructed JASIG list; the full operationalization of the Joint Monitoring Committee of CARHRIHL; and the amnesty program,” Bello said.

He added that the government, through Duterte’s guidance, has continued nurturing high hopes for the forging of a bilateral ceasefire agreement in this round of talks.

“Likewise, I am one with President Duterte’s optimism that in this round of talks, we are able to finalize and approve the joint ceasefire agreement. Towards these agenda, the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) panel has come prepared to exchange and discuss our drafts on said agreements,” Bello said.

But Agcaoili responded that the release of 392 political prisoners “should not be seen as a mere confidence-building measure” especially in achieving a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

“It is an obligation of the GRP under CARHRIHL. Neither should the political prisoners be treated as trump cards to extract concessions from the NDFP,” Agcaoili said.

“We reiterate the determination of our panel to do everything necessary to make these negotiations a success. We owe it to the people,” Agcaoili said.

Bello and Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza also manifested the same level of confidence in the talks.

Dureza also extended the special Papal blessing for peace in the country. SFM