Duterte: Why were air assets not used in Mamasapano?

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday wondered why the military’s air assets were not utilized during the Mamasapano encounter in 2015.

The operation succeeded in neutralizing terrorist leader Zulkifli bin Hir, also known as Marwan. However, it also resulted in the killing of more than 40 policemen. The incident put the Bangsamoro peace talks in jeopardy and became a reason for President Benigno Aquino III’s critics to call for his impeachment.

As the incident’s second anniversary on Jan. 25 approaches, Duterte said he did not want to revive or revisit the issue.

However, he said he had one question.

“I would not want to bring this up but there are still disturbing issues surrounding Mamasapano,” he said during the Philippine National Police oathtaking in Malacañang.

“Sa Awang, sa Davao City, Gen San, bakit hindi tinawag ‘yung air assets?” the President asked.

(In Awang in Davao City, General Santos City, why were the air assets not used?)

He asked the police officials present if they would consider the one who planned the operation “bright.”

Duterte said he will meet with the widows of the slain members of the Special Action Force to talk to them.

During the investigation on the Mamasapano bloody encounter, the Armed Forces of the Philippines insisted that it had done everything that was possible to help the SAF.