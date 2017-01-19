Duterte hits Church: You have no moral ascendancy

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday slammed the Catholic Church for speaking against summary killings resulting from the government’s brutal war against drugs.

“What is the Church doing?” Duterte said during the oathtaking of Philippine National Police officials in Malacañang.

He said priests should just preach against the evils of using illegal drugs.

Duterte again raised his bad experience with priests, saying, “When we were young, we were making confessions to you, we were being molested.”

“What is your moral ascendancy?” the President said. “You are not helping. You just keep on talking.” RAM/rga

