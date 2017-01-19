MMDA ‘in dire need’ of traffic enforcers

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday said that it is in dire need of field personnel, particularly traffic enforcers, and has begun tapping its enforcement support units to do some of the field work.

“We are in dire need of field personnel to be deployed in all of the major roads in Metro Manila. We are spreading ourselves thin, so to speak, just to cope with the requirements to fully man and supervise traffic on the streets,” MMDA General Manager Thomas Orbos said in a statement.

He said that he has started to review and select people from the agency’s support units who could be dispatched on the roads to direct traffic flow and strictly implement road measures and schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

MMDA has a total of only 2,368 enforcers spread in all major roads and thoroughfares in Metro Manila deployed in three shifts. Orbos said that the agency also needs traffic enforcers because there are more than a thousand main intersections, while there are only 424 major roads with traffic signals.

The agency earlier said it will be deploying more field personnel upon the opening of zipper lane or counterflow lane on Main Avenue, Cubao in Quezon City up to EDSA-Ortigas Flyover across Guadix-MRT Ortigas station from 9:30 a.m. up to 11:30 a.m. starting Monday next week.

MMDA officials also met with fire volunteer groups’ personnel and may possibly tap them as “force multipliers” to help assist the enforcement of rules and management of traffic. IDL/rga

RELATED STORIES

Edsa traffic time continues to improve — MMDA

No more weekday sales in bid to ease Metro traffic