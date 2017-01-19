Robredo counsel challenges Marcos on alleged SD card fraud

The lawyer of Vice President Leni Robredo is challenging former Senator Bongbong Marcos and his counsel to withdraw their electoral protest if they fail to prove “massive fraud” in the May elections based on data found in unused SD cards from vote counting machines (VCMs).

Romulo Macalintal also dared the lawyer of Marcos, Victor Rodriguez, to give up his law practice if they fail to prove their claim that the results of the vice presidential race results were doctored.

Rodriguez earlier said that data in 13 SD cards that were not used in the elections showed “massive fraud.”

“We challenge former Senator Bongbong Marcos to enter into a written agreement that if his and his lawyer’s claimed ‘massive election fraud’ based on alleged data from 13 SD cards being decrypted by the Comelec is not proven, then Marcos should withdraw his election protest against our client, Vice President Leni Robredo,” Macalintal said in a statement Thursday.

The statement added that Rodriguez “who made such irresponsible statement should surrender to the Supreme Court his license to practice law.”

Conversely, if they prove Robredo’s camp to be wrong, Macalintal said he was willing to give up his law practice and withdraw as her counsel.

“On the other hand, if the verification and examination of these 13 SD cards by the Comelec or concerned agencies proved the existence of such ‘massive fraud’ which favored Robredo and caused the defeat of Marcos, then I am also willing to surrender to the Supreme Court my license to practice law and will withdraw as lawyer of Robredo,” he said.

“Marcos and his lawyer and I could file a Joint Manifestation before the Comelec to, in the meantime, suspend the verification and examination of these 13 SD cards until such agreement is signed by the parties in the presence of the Comelec officials,” Macalintal said. CBB