Heavy rainfall warning up in VisMin provinces; flooding threatening

The state weather bureau on Thursday morning issued heavy rainfall warning over several provinces in Mindanao.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised a red rainfall warning over Bohol, Siquijor, and Southern Leyte, where serious flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas are expected.

Orange rainfall warning was also issued over Bukidnon, Dinagat Island, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Davao del Sur and Sultan Kudarat.

Flooding is threatening in low-lying areas and near river channels and landslides over mountainous areas, Pagasa said.

Yellow rainfall warning was raised over Agusan del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao City, Compostela Valley, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Maguindanao, ZamboangaPeninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Lanao del Sur and Cotabato City.

Pagasa said flooding is possible in low-lying areas and near river channels and landslides over mountainous areas.

In its 24-hour weather bulletin, Pagasa said a tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms which may trigger flashfloods and landslides will be experienced over the regions of Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and the province of Southern Leyte, it added. CDG