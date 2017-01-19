Bad weather forces class suspensions in Mindanao

Some local government units in Mindanao have announced the suspension of classes in their respective areas on Thursday, Jan. 19, due to bad weather.

In its 24-hour bulletin, the weather bureau said moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms which may trigger flashfloods and landslides will be experienced over the regions of Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and the province of Southern Leyte.

Classes in the following areas are suspended:

ADVERTISEMENT

Cagayan de Oro, preschool to high school

Surigao City, preschool to elementary (public and private schools)

Misamis Oriental, all levels (public and private schools)

Heavy rains on Monday swamped parts of Visayas and Mindanao, stranding thousands of residents and prompting LGUs to declare forced evacuation in some areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Thursday said a tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

“Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected over the rest of Visayas and Mindanao and the province of Palawan. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon,” Pagasa added. CDG

RELATED STORIES