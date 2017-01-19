Palace press slams Andanar

In an unprecedented move, members of the Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) on Wednesday railed against Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar for claiming the media “misreported” President Duterte’s threat to impose martial law.

Breaking its silence on the issue, journalists covering the Palace reminded Andanar, a former TV5 news reader and anchor, that it was not the responsibility of the media to “satisfy its (news) sources.”

“We are disturbed and appalled by the propensity of the officials of this administration to blame the media whenever the inflammatory statements of the President stir controversy or draw flak,” the MPC said.

“We hope that such behavior is not an attempt to discredit or undermine the media, which plays a crucial role in keeping our democracy healthy and checking those in power and supplant them with information sources that would push for an agenda that is less than noble than the truth,” it added.

The Palace reporters said the arbitrariness of some of Mr. Duterte’s officials to pass the blame on the press “should stop as it would not contribute to the elevation of the level of public discourse.”

“The media has no obligation to please or satisfy its sources because its loyalty is to the citizens, those who will be affected by the actions of people who are far more powerful than them,” said the MPC.