Year of Rooster a good one for Duterte

The coming Year of the Fire Rooster promises to be a stellar one for President Rodrigo Duterte — and consequently the Philippines — and he can thank all five of his lucky stars.

According to feng shui expert Joey Yap, Roosters like Mr. Duterte (born in 1945) are in for a good year because of the presence on their chart of the intelligence star, two wealth stars, a relationship star and the star representing the Duke’s Arrival.

Right decisions

For Mr. Duterte, the presence of the intelligence star means he will have easy access to research and right information that he needs to make right decisions.

“Though we see some form of randomness, there is research behind those decisions,” Yap, founder of the Mastery Academy of Chinese Metaphysics, said during a seminar on feng shui and astrology held at the grand ballroom of the Marriott Hotel.

Mr. Duterte’s chart also shows the presence of two wealth stars, which means the Philippines’ reserves and assets will likely improve.

Jobs and people’s income will also likely increase, Yap said.

Then there are the Nobleman and Duke’s Arrival stars, which refer to relationships and charm.

With the Nobleman’s star, Mr. Duterte will attract people who will help him fulfill his duty as President, while the Duke’s Arrival star means he will likely become more popular, which he can use to serve other people.

Likability factor

“Despite the possible tension that he might have created, the likability factor is still there. You can’t argue with people who are popular. The charm is still there,” said Yap, who concluded that given the elements on the chart of Mr. Duterte, 2017 will be a good year for the Philippines.

“If we look at the charts, we see growth elements,” Yap said.

“The residents or the people will feel that things are actually moving, improving. The majority will feel that 2017 will be a good year for them,” he added.

Other signs

Aside from Roosters — like former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. — also expected to have a good year in 2017 are those born in the Years of the Dragon, Horse, Rat and Tiger.

The bottom three, or those who will face more obstacles or challenges than most, are those born in the Years of the Monkey, Snake and Rabbit.

Yap’s astrology forecast for 2017 showed that Monkeys will face more problems than usual, especially personal problems.

Health will also be less than ideal and there is a possibility of long-term legal entanglements.

Rabbits will have to be extravigilant this year.

“Everything you seek to do should be subjected to intense scrutiny to limit the possibility of any misstep. Avoid raising the height of your goals too much or you may find you have bitten off more than you can chew,” Yap said.

Challenging year for VP

Snakes like Vice President Leni Robredo have to be “extra attentive” this year because of the “increased possibility of encountering obstacles [that] will make navigating through this year exceptionally challenging,” he said.

“In this context, being prepared for the worst might be actually beneficial, as it will help you anticipate problems before they come, in addition to keeping you on top of things. Nevertheless, some of these problems may prove to be beyond your abilities to control and as such, you should have the fortitude to face them. As long as you are patient, you will be able to ride through the storm,” he said.