‘Corner talk’ over ube jam gets Naia security man in trouble

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Ed Monreal has sought the immediate relief of a security screener who offered to fix two travelers’ dilemma over a jar of ube jam found in their luggage.

The complaint filed by Carol Quelabayan is under probe by the Miaa Investigation and Intelligence Division. She claimed that Sergio Padilla, the Office for Transportation Security screener, also caused her and her Jordanian companion to miss their flight to Dubai.

Quebalayan said that on Jan. 4, they were at the final security checkpoint at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 when a check of their carry-on bags led to the discovery of the jar of ube jam which, according to Padilla, was prohibited.

“If you want, let’s go to that corner over there so we can talk about your ube jam,” he reportedly told them.

Quelabayan, however, said they were running late and didn’t have time to talk. “If we can’t bring it, then just confiscate it,” she reportedly replied but Padilla shouted at them: “If you don’t want to talk about it, just throw it in the garbage.”