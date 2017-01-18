Duterte: No compelling reason to declare martial law

CABANATUAN CITY—President Rodrigo Duterte insisted on Wednesday that there was “no compelling reason” to declare martial law in the Philippines.

But if he had to, he would not make noise.

“The newspaper said, ‘Duterte [to declare] martial law.’ I will not declare Martial. And if I will declare Martial law, I won’t make noise. And if you ask for my basis, son of a b****, you don’t have to interfere. Shut up all,” Duterte said in his speech during the 20th anniversary of the Premiere Medical Center here.

“But if I feel as a President that I have to preserve my country, I will declare martial law. Pero kung sabihin lang ninyo na peace and order ganun ngayon, tama ang military (But if you’re talking about peace and order now, the military is right), there is no compelling reason really. But I will just fill you in as the days to come,” he added.

The President had earlier said he could declare martial law if he wanted to, not on the basis of invasion or insurrection, but to preserve the country.

“If I have to declare martial law, I will declare it, not because of invasion, insurrection, I will declare martial law to preserve my nation, period,” he said.

He, however, assured that he would only declare it if the situation in the country turns “very virulent.” JE