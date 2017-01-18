LOOK: DOTr bares proposed design of MRT-LRT common station

The construction of the common station project for the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Light Railway Transit (LRT) will start December this year after the government and concerned agencies signed a memorandum of agreement on Wednesday.

The P2.8-billion project that will be financed and built by the Department of Transportation, aims to connect the three main lines of LRT-1, MRT-3 and the MRT-7 (North Avenue, Quezon City to San Jose, Del Monte Bulacan).

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said some of the benefits of the 13,700-square-meter project include the seamless transfer from one line to another; convenient walk for platform transfers; bigger space and connection to two major malls.

The target completion for the common station is April 2019.

There will be three areas for the common station:

Area A — where the platform and concourse for LRT-1 and MRT-3 are located

Area B — where the two concourses connecting Areas A and C are located

Area C— where the platform for MRT-7 is located

Agencies which signed with the DOTr were SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Universal LRT Corporation Limited of the San Miguel Corporation, Light Rail Manila Corporation, North Triangle Depot Commercial Corporation, Department of Public Works and Highways and Light Rail Transit Authority.

“The concept design of the Common Station project will be presented to concerned constituents, representatives and local officials before the final design to incorporate concerns from various sectors,” the DOTr said.

The photos below show the proposed design and location of the common station. CDG