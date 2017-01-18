Cayetano open to accept any assignment from Duterte

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has expressed willingness to serve the present administration “in any capacity” that President Rodrigo Duterte deemed him fit.

Duterte has already floated Cayetano’s name as the next Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), which is currently being headed by Secretary Perfecto Yasay.

But Cayetano, who ran as Duterte’s vice president but lost in last year’s election, said he has yet to accept a formal offer from the President.

He said he plans to discuss the matter with the President in April or May and he would gladly “accept whatever assignment he is offered by then.”

“I told the President that I will help him in any capacity na tingin niya makakatulong (which he thinks would be helpful). So by April or May, pupuntahan ko siya. Kung anong sabihin niyang assignment ko ay malugod kong tatanggapin (I will talk to him. Whatever assignment he gives me, I will gladly accept it),” Cayetano said in an interview in Palawan over the weekend.

If the President decides to appoint him for the Cabinet post, the senator said, he would be willing to help the administration achieve its goal of creating genuine reforms for the country.

“Ayokong pangunahan ang Pangulo o sinumang secretary… I think they’re all performing well… Pero kung anong sabihin ng Pangulo sa mga susunod na buwan, I’d be happy to help,” he said.

(I don’t want to preempt the President or any secretary. I think they’re all performing well. But whatever the President decides next month, I’d be happy to help.)

“Tingnan natin kung pagdating ng May o June, ‘yun pa rin ang… pinakamabuti o makakatulong ako doon. Kasi kumukuha ka ng posisyon para makadagdag ka, hindi para makabawas… Kung sa tingin ng Pangulo, meron akong maidadagdag sa departamento, malugod kong tatanggapin,” Cayetano said.

(Let’s see by May or Jun. I really think I will be able to help them by then. You are eyeing a position so you will be able to contribute, not burden. If the President believes I will be able to contribute something to a certain department, I will gladly accept it.) IDL