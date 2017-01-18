Richest, poorest in Cabinet

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez is the wealthiest member of President Duterte’s Cabinet while Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano is the poorest, according to the net worth that they declared upon joining the government.

Dominguez, a top Davao businessman before he joined the Duterte administration, declared a net worth of P322.106 million. He has no liabilities.

Mariano, an activist, has a net worth of only P30,000, consisting of clothes and accessories. Like Dominguez, he has no liabilities.

The only other nonmillionaire among the Cabinet members is National Anti-Poverty Commission lead convener Liza Maza whose net worth is P295,000. Maza has P3.745 million in assets and P3.45 million in liabilities, which are made up of loans.

Officials’ SALNs

The figures are based on the statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs) that the Cabinet members submitted as required under Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The Inquirer obtained the copies of the SALNs through a freedom of information request that was granted in 12 working days. The Cabinet members are required to file their SALNs anew on or before April 30.

Net worth is defined as total assets minus total liabilities.

Other Cabinet officials with net worth in the nine figures are Communication Technology Secretary Rodolfo Salalima (P311.37 million), Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade (P300.069 million), Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi (P161.089 million) and Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar (P147.047 million).

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, in lieu of the usual SALN form, submitted a sworn statement on her net worth listing P1.723 million in assets consisting of a house and lot, bank accounts, clothes and personal effects.

The SALNs of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez were not made available.