Duterte to meet with governors Jan. 19 on peace and order issues

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay – President Rodrigo Duterte will meet with governors on Thursday (Jan. 19) and discuss the peace and order situation in the country, according to Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara, the president of the League of Governors of the Philippines.

“Well, he is going to discuss the issues related to peace and order and of course the main agenda is the (war against) illegal drugs, same with what he did when he met the mayors. That is his battlecry,” he said.

He said that before the scheduled meeting, the President would administer the oath-taking of chairmen of the regional peace and order councils.

Bichara said governors felt honored to be invited by President Duterte to the meeting, regardless whether he would reprimand the governors or not.

“The President would like to hear from the governors about some developments. He particularly wants our support in fighting (against) the illegal drugs,” he added.

He said President Duterte might be seeking the help of the governors and the local chief executives because the police must have raised the issue regarding the need for support from the civilian authorities in the war against drugs.

“I’ll be honest, I have not heard of any governor involved in drugs,” he said.

Bichara is expecting 100 percent attendance of governors in the upcoming meeting with Duterte at Malacañang Palace. SFM