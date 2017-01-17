Duterte for accelerated resolution of peace issues between PH gov’t, NDFP’

DAVAO CITY — President Duterte has called for the accelerated resolution of the remaining peace-related issues between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines even as the administration views with optimism the third round of talks with the communist negotiators in Rome this week, according to chief state negotiator Jesus Dureza.

“The Philippine government views with optimism, although with managed expectations, positive outcomes in the forthcoming resumption of peace negotiations in Rome on January 19 to 25,” chief government negotiator Jesus Dureza said in a statement.

In calling for the accelerated resolution of issues, President Duterte has also appealed for support from the entire country for the peace efforts, Dureza said.

Dureza said the third round of talks “hopes to tackle the still unfinished discussions on the proposed bilateral ceasefire vis-a-vis the the issues on the releases of prisoners.”

“The crucial agenda items on socio-economic reforms, constitutional, political reforms and end of hostilities and disposition of forces are on the table for discussions,” he added.

Dureza considered the challenges and difficulties in the negotiations “surmountable” because both parties in the talks have been sharing a common dream for peace in the country.

“The preparatory work and engagements by both sides respectively headed by Secretary Silvestre Bello III and Fidel Agcaoili even before the 3rd round of talks auger well for possible significant progress with the hosting and facilitation of the Norwegian team headed by Ambassador Elisabeth Slattum,” Dureza disclosed. SFM