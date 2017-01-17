195 cops to be sacked after testing positive for ‘shabu’ use

Almost 200 policemen will be sacked after they tested positive for drug during confirmatory test done by Philippine National Police (PNP).

Chief Superintendent Aurelio Trampe, Camp Crame’s crime laboratory chief said on Tuesday that a total of 195 cops tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu.”

In a press briefing, he said that 188 were uniformed personnel while 7 were non-uniformed personnel.

Policemen who tested positive will undergo pre-charge investigations, while some were already in summary dismissal proceedings.

Supt. Irene Rigunan of the PNP Crime Laboratory said that the result was from the period of January 2016 to January 2017, but many tested positive when the Duterte administration’s war on drugs or “Oplan Double Barrel” started on July 1 last year.

“Pinakamataas [na nagpositive] is from region 4A at susunod sa NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office). Ang pinaka-ranking po is chief inspector at ang pinaka-lowest ay PO1. Mas marami ang PNCO (Police non-commissioned officer) kaysa ‘yung officials,” Rigunan added.

PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa last year said he would personally block any attempt of the policemen who tested positive to be reinstated. They can file an appeal to the National Appellate Board and the Department of Interior and Local Government.

A total of 167,852 personnel have gone through mandatory random drug test conducted by the PNP from January last year to January this year. RAM

