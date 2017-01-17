Thousands stranded as floods swamp VisMin cities

Heavy rains swamped parts of the Visayas and Northern Mindanao due to a low pressure area (LPA) near Eastern Samar and a tail-end of a cold front, causing massive floods in several areas.

Thousands were stranded in schools, offices and roads on Monday in Cagayan de Oro city and parts of Misamis Oriental after the two weather disturbances triggered flooding from the incessant heavy rains.

Forced evacuation was also implemented in the villages of Tumpagon, Pigsag-an, Lumbia, Tuburan, Pagalungan, Sansimon, Iponan, Blua, Pagatpat, Canitoan and the residents near Iponan River.

Rescue teams have been deployed to assist stranded commuters.

Major shopping malls such as Limketkai Center, Centrio Mall and SM also extended their operating hours to provide refuge to stranded civilians.

A state of calamity in the city was declared by local officials early Tuesday.

In Bohol, the villages of Poblacion Ondol, Villadolid, Jimilian, Villaflor, Camayaan, Gotozon, Canlasid and Ugpong were inundated by floods on Monday afternoon, even reaching up to waist-deep.

In Cebu, classes were suspended on Monday due to the heavy rains and rising water levels in different areas.

In Leyte, the floods triggered the suspension of classes and work in government offices in Tacloban City and six towns. Hundreds were evacuated from their homes.

As of 3 a.m. Tuesday, floods have started to subside in some major roads of Cagayan de Oro City, according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office:

Kauswagan Highway

Gaabucayan Road

CM Recto-Puregold-Lapasan

Villarin St – Carmen

Max Suniel St – Carmen

AFPSLAI Patag Road

Serina St. – Carmen

Gumamela St – Carmen

Zayas Landfill

Bulua Highway

Kong Hua Kauswagan

JR Borja Extension

As of midday Tuesday, the state weather bureau said that moderate to occasionally heavy rains were still expected over Visayas and Northern Mindanao and Caraga due to a tail-end of a cold front.

The LPA last spotted east northeast of Zamboanga has dissipated, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said. IDL/rga