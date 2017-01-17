New Westmincom chief vows to crush Abu Sayyaf, Maute

COTABATO CITY – A military officer who served as ceasefire mechanism chair during the Mamasapano encounter in 2015 and commander of the 6th Infantry Division assumed Tuesday his new position as commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) based in Zamboanga City.

Speaking over a local radio station before flying to Zamboanga City, Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez vowed to crush the Abu Sayyaf bandit group in Sulu and Basilan as well as the Maute terror group in Lanao del Sur.

Galvez said he would involve local government units and other non-government groups in the fight against terrorism in his new area of jurisdiction.

“We will intensify our operations against the Abu Sayyaf and the Maute group by involving them. We need their help, too,” he said.

Galvez said he would see to it that the Maute group was contained in Lanao del Sur.

Galvez took over Lt. Gen. Mayoralgo dela Cruz. He will be replaced by Brig. Gen. Arnel de la Vega as chief of the 6th ID. CBB/rga