Bad weather forces class suspensions on Tuesday, Jan. 17
Various schools and local government units in the Visayas and Mindanao have announced the suspension of classes for Tuesday, Jan. 17, due to bad weather.
In its latest advisory, the weather bureau said parts of the Visayas and Mindanao will continue to experience rain that may trigger flashfloods and landslides due to a low pressure area (LPA) near Zamboanga City and the tail-end of a cold front.
Heavy rain in Cagayan de Oro triggered floods on Monday, which prompted the local government to declare forced evacuations in some areas. CBB
Classes in all levels are suspended in the following schools/areas:
All levels
Liceo de Cagayan University, Cagayan de Oro City
STI, Cagayan de Oro City
Xavier University, Cagayan de Oro City
La Salla Academy, Iligan
Tacloban, Leyte
Preschool to high school
Bohol
Cagayan de Oro City
Cebu Province
Lapu-Lapu City – preschool to high school (public)
Misamis Oriental
Negros Oriental