Village chair, companion killed in Nueva Ecija ambush

CABIAO, Nueva Ecija — The president of Cabiao’s Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) and a companion were killed in an ambush along the national road in San Isidro, Nueva Ecija, before midnight on Sunday.

Joel Vinuya, 48, chair of Barangay Bagong Silang and ex-officio member of the Cabiao town council, was riding a motorcycle piloted by Ronaldo Caingat, 37, when they were attacked by gunmen on a black pick-up. The gunmen’s vehicle was accompanied by two motorcycle riding men.

Vinuya died on the spot while Caingat died upon arrival at a local hospital, according to PO3 Jason Joson.

Investigators recovered 16 spent shells from the crime scene.

None of the victims were included in any drug watch list, police said. Vinuya and Caingat were on their way back to Cabiao from Jaen town where they watched a cockfight, police said.

Cabiao Mayor Ramil Rivera put up a P 100,000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of Vinuya and Caingat. CBB