State of calamity declared in inundated Cagayan de Oro

Cagayan de Oro city was declared under state of calamity by local officials early Tuesday after a massive flooding in the city spawned by two weather disturbances.

“City council declared a state of calamity in Cagayan de Oro City after holding an emergency session at 1 a.m. today, Jan. 17, 2017,” the local government of Cagayan de Oro posted on its Facebook page.

A low pressure area and the tail-end of a cold front caused heavy flooding on Monday in Cagayan de Oro City and other parts of Misamis Oriental.

Classes in preschool, elementary and high school were suspended in Cagayan de Oro City on Tuesday due to the rains and floods. Classes in the college level will depend on the discretion of the school heads.

Forced evacuation was also carried out in the villages of Tumpagon, Pigsag-an, Lumbia, Tuburan, Pagalungan, Sansimon, Iponan, Blua, Pagatpat and Canitoan.

Code Red was also raised over Iponan River by local officials, prompting forced evacuation.

A state of calamity will allow the local government to have access to funds for relief operations and related assistance. IDL