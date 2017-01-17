Tuesday, January 17, 2017
State of calamity declared in inundated Cagayan de Oro

/ 08:18 AM January 17, 2017
CDO flood 2-1

Cars and people alike were in water following the flash flood brought by two weather systems in Cagayan de Oro Monday afternoon. Photo by Jigger Jerusalem

Cagayan de Oro city was declared under state of calamity by local officials early Tuesday after a massive flooding in the city spawned by two weather disturbances.

“City council declared a state of calamity in Cagayan de Oro City after holding an emergency session at 1 a.m. today, Jan. 17, 2017,” the local government of Cagayan de Oro posted on its Facebook page.

A low pressure area and the tail-end of a cold front caused heavy flooding on Monday in Cagayan de Oro City and other parts of Misamis Oriental.

Classes in preschool, elementary and high school were suspended in Cagayan de Oro City on Tuesday due to the rains and floods. Classes in the college level will depend on the discretion of the school heads.

Forced evacuation was also carried out in the villages of Tumpagon, Pigsag-an, Lumbia, Tuburan, Pagalungan, Sansimon, Iponan, Blua, Pagatpat and Canitoan.

Code Red was also raised over Iponan River by local officials, prompting forced evacuation.

A state of calamity will allow the local government to have access to funds for relief operations and related assistance. IDL

CDO flood 2

C.M. Recto Avenue, one of Cagayan de Oro’s major thoroughfares, was not only flooded with water but also with people and vehicles which were stranded as some portions of the national highway were not passable due to the rising water level on Monday. Photo by Jigger Jerusalem

