Ilocos Norte cops discover body with 15 stab wounds

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte —- The remains of a man was discovered on Monday (Jan. 16) with 15 stab wounds.

The body of Prudencio Balicat, whose family lives in Hawaii, was found along the highway in Cabaroan village, said Senior Insp. Jeffrey Taccad.

Upon examination, the police discovered that Balicat’s sexual organ had been sliced off. A pistol was recovered about 50 meters from the crime scene.

Witnesses last saw Balicat at 3 a.m. at a videoke bar.

Taccad said the police have been pursuing leads based on information extracted from the victim’s mobile telephone. SFM