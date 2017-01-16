Monday, January 16, 2017
CDO residents along rivers evacuated due to floods

/ 10:27 PM January 16, 2017
FLOOD (AP FILE PHOTO)

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Preventive evacuation has been ordered on all residents living near rivers here as floodwater continued to rise on Monday night.

The order came hours after streets were flooded following heavy rains that started mid-afternoon.

As of Monday night, thousands of residents, including university students, were still stranded in public places due to the floods.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the Iponan and Cagayan de Oro Rivers have been rising to their critical levels, and that residents should evacuate to safer and higher ground.  SFM

