Alvarez allays fears of martial law

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Monday said there is no need to panic about President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest remark on declaring martial law.

In a statement, Duterte’s staunch ally in Congress allayed fears following the President’s vow to declare martial law if the drug situation becomes “virulent.”

Alvarez said it was not in the nature of Duterte to declare martial law.

“I said it before and I’ll say it again: I know him personally and I sincerely believe he will not declare martial law,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said it is only Duterte’s style to threaten to impose martial law as a way of stressing his determination in waging the war on drugs.

“That statement merely shows President Duterte’s resolve to end the scourge of illegal drugs in the country,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said it was far-fetched for Duterte to declare martial law at a time the administration is winning the war on drugs.

He added that Duterte is a lawyer and is aware of the constitutional limits in declaring martial law.

“That is why I believe all the apprehension about the prospect of declaration of martial law is largely unfounded,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said the President’s high trust and approval ratings only prove that Duterte has been “doing the right thing.”

“The President’s consistently high approval and trust ratings among Filipinos across geographical areas and social classes since he took office in July last year tell us one thing: he has been doing the right things and we should unite and fully support his efforts to achieve ‘tunay na pagbabago’ or real change that he promised during the campaign,” Alvarez said.

In a speech before members of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce last Saturday, Duterte said no one could stop him from declaring martial law if the drug situation becomes “virulent.”

He added that he could transcend even the constitutional limits in declaring martial law.

“Kung gusto ko, and if it will deteriorate into something really very virulent, I will declare martial law if I want to. Walang makapigil sa akin (If I wanted to…no one can stop me),” Duterte said.

“If I have to declare martial law, I will declare it, not because of invasion, insurrection, I will declare martial law to preserve my nation, period,” the President added.

Lawmakers from the opposition bloc slammed the President for making the “erroneous” and “illogical” declaration about martial law, because the drug war is not among the allowable conditions to declare martial law according to the Constitution.

Under Article VII, Section 18 of the 1987 Constitution, the President may suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus or declare martial law in case of invasion or rebellion, or when the public safety requires it, for a period not exceeding 60 days.

The President is then required to submit a report to Congress about the suspension of the writ or the martial law declaration within 48 hours.

Congress in a majority vote may revoke or even extend the suspension of the writ. The President cannot set aside the decision if Congress revokes it.

The Supreme Court may also review the factual basis of the suspension of the privilege of the writ or the extension upon the filing of a petition from a concerned citizen.

Duterte made his latest remark just a month after he put the issue to rest in a television interview on December 29 last year, when he said he does not need to declare martial law because it could lead to the country’s demise.

Duterte eased on the idea of martial law anew following a Pulse Asia survey that showed majority of Filipino respondents do not find the need to impose martial law to solve the country’s problems.

According to the survey conducted December 6-11, 2016, 74 percent of 1,200 respondents disagreed with the test statement: “Candidly speaking, it may be necessary now to have martial law to solve the many crises of the nation.”

Meanwhile, in a December 22 interview last year, Duterte raised the idea of bypassing Congress and the Supreme Court in declaring martial law, warning of conflicting findings that would confuse the law-enforcement agencies.

“If I declare martial law and there is an invasion or war, I cannot proceed on and on, especially if there is trouble. I have to go to Congress, I have to go to the Supreme Court if anybody would file a complaint to look into the factual [basis of the declaration],” Duterte then said.

“But what if the world is in chaos?… That’s why there is martial law, so that only one person would be giving directions,” he added.

