AFP: MNLF leader’s son may have hand in logistics in Davao blast

The son of a leader of the Moro National Liberation Front and a Mindanao lawmaker who is custody of Malaysian authorities in connection to the Davao blast, may have participated in the logistics aspect of the deadly bombing last year, the military said on Monday.

“This is still the subject of interpretation but based on the little information that we currently have his participation may have been in the logistics side,” Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla told reporters at Camp Aguinaldo.

“Maaaring may pinahiram o binigay na mga bagay upang mabilis yung kanilang paggalaw o kanilang pagsasagawa ng krimen na yun, so hintayin natin yung report ng ating mga imbestigador para makita na yung total picture ng kanyang partisipasyon,” he added.

(Probably he gave something that expedited the commission of the crime, so let’s wait for the report of the investigators to see the total picture of his participation.)

The 26-year-old Datu Mohammad Abduljabbar Sema is the son of former Cotabato mayor and MNLF leader Muslimin Sema and Maguindanao congresswoman Bai Sandra Sema.

His father is being considered to be appointed as a member of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, which is vital in drafting the Bangsamoro Basic Law.

VERA Files first reported that the young Sema was arrested last November at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after his arrival from Bangkok.

The deadly blast on September 2 in Davao City, which killed 15 people and injured 70 others, was blamed on the Maute terror group.

Padilla said it was not clear if Sema is a member of the terrorist group that has pledged links to the Islamic State./ac