We don’t recommend martial law, says AFP

Amid President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent statements that he would impose martial law, the Armed Forces of the Philippines sees there is no need for it.

“Right now, we are not recommending any kind of military martial rule… We are able to operate and catch all the people who have been perpetrating violence and we are operating within the bounds of law,” AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla told reporters at a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo on Monday.

Duterte said when he spoke to members of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce last Saturday that he would declare martial law if the drug threat has turned “something really very virulent.”

Padilla said that declaring martial law is a “political decision” but they will support it if imposed.

“It’s a political decision so this will be assessed by our political leaders and when they are passed down the line then the whole government follows,” he said. JE