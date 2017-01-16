Pimentel: Senators divided over death penalty revival

Senators are split over the proposed restoration of the death penalty, a “non-negotiable” issue for those who are opposing it, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said on Monday.

Pimentel said he himself is against the revival of the capital punishment but he would keep an open mind just to show his support for President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Hati-hati (It’s split),” he told reporters when asked about the senators’ sentiments on the issue, which is now considered a priority measure in the House of Representatives.

“And ang kinaganda dito sa Senado, sa iba, it’s non-negotiable. Hindi pwedeng ipakiusap yung kanilang stand against the death penalty (What’s good about the Senate is that for some, it’s non-negotiable. You can’t sway their stand against death penalty) so it would be a very interesting discussion here in the Senate,” he said.

The House was reportedly considering the passage of a measure, seeking the revival of the capital punishment, before the adjournment of the first regular session of the 17th Congress in June.

Pimentel said the House’s target was “realistic,” saying it would be enough time for the Senate to also come up with its own recommendation.

“We have 41 session days. I think that’s good enough time for us to discuss the death penalty and also come up with a decision by June. I think that’s a realistic timetable,” he said.

The Senate leader said the Senate committee on justice chaired by Senator Richard Gordon has already started its deliberations on various bills on the revival of the death penalty. JE/rga