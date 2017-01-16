Ex-Cabadbaran mayor charged for reimbursing personal expenses

MANILA — State prosecutors have formally charged the former mayor of Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, before the Sandiganbayan over reimbursements he allegedly made for his personal expenses.

Former mayor Dale Corvera faces criminal charges for malversation and violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

He was accused of claiming P362,154.85 in reimbursements of personal expenses from May 5, 2011 to June 26, 2014.

These expenses were incurred from attending activities of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines in Manila, as well as meals, hotel accommodation, airfare and other transportation expenses in another trip to Cebu City.

Corvera was charged with malversation for “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously” misappropriating public funds. His actions also allegedly constituted graft as he gave himself and his wife, Nancelie, unwarranted benefits that caused undue injury to the government.

Prosecutors recommended that bail be fixed at a total of P70,000 for the two charges.

Witnesses include city accountant Rene Retiquez, city treasurer Marivic Tautoan, city administrator Alan Asio, disbursing officer Teresita Mortola, administrative assistant Mary Lil Beldad, and former city treasurer Fregie Luz Bangahon.

Cabadbaran became the capital of Agusan del Norte in 2000, replacing Butuan City. It became a city in 2007, around the time Corvera began his first of three consecutive terms. SFM/rga