Warrant of arrest served on Kerwin Espinosa

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has already served the arrest warrant issued by the Baybay City Regional Trial Court to big time drug lord Kerwin Espinosa.

Two arrest warrants have been issued against Espinosa by Baybay RTC Branch 14 Presiding Judge Carlos Arguelles for murder.

No bail was recommended for Espinosa’s temporary liberty.

Kerwin is under the custody of the NBI after he was admitted to the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP) as witness against Senator Leila de Lima.

Aside from Espinosa, subjects of the warrant of arrest include a certain Jesus Tolin alias Loloy and Brian Anthony Zaldivar alias Tony Pet. JE/rga