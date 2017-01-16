Aguirre: No refuge, respite, letup in war vs criminals

The government will be relentless in its war against crime, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said on Monday.

In his acceptance speech for the citation given by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), Aguirre said he will use all the powers of his department against those involved in the illegal drug trade and corruption.

“Under the Duterte presidency, crime will never pay. No refuge, no respite and no letup in our war against criminals,” said Aguirre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This award is not the end, rather it is just the beginning. We have made a big inroad in this war, saying that the government will be relentless in its drive against those behind the illicit activity,” the justice chief added.

VACC gave Aguirre the award in recognition of the Department of Justice (DOJ’s) achievements in the war against drugs, particularly the successful operations conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency last December 22 in San Juan City where anti-drug operatives recovered P890 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu worth P3.6 billion.

The NBI is the main investigating agency of the DOJ.

It was, according to Aguirre, the largest drug recovery in the history of the fight against narcotics trade in the country.

“I wish to commend the NBI under the dynamic and uncompromising leadership of Director Dante Gierran in making all these possible. The DOJ now takes up the mantle, the ball is now in our hands. The NBI has done the apprehending, it is now up to us to do the prosecuting. Let us prove to all that under the Duterte presidency, crime will never pay. No refuge, no respite and no letup in our war against criminals,” Aguirre said.

More than 6, 000 suspected drug users and pushers have been killed in the administration’s no-nonsense war against illegal drugs.

Earlier, Aguirre said Duterte’s marching order when he appointed him to the top DOJ post was to go against criminals, those involved in the illegal drug trade and corrupt officials./RAM/rga

RELATED STORIES