Drilon, Aquino: Duterte martial law remarks create fear among Pinoys

Instead of blaming the media, the Duterte administration should exercise prudence in making “disturbing” statements that would only cause “undue fear and tension,” Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin Drilon said on Monday.

“We call on the administration to exercise prudence in making public statements that are very disturbing and could create undue fear and tension in the country,” Drilon said in a statement.

The senator was reacting to President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent statements that he would impose martial law, if he wants to, just to protect the people and preserve the nation.

Such pronouncements, Drilon said, only strengthened the people’s perception that “the rule of law plays second fiddle to the administration’s campaign against drugs.”

He also pointed out that under the 1987 Constitution, the declaration of martial law is only allowed upon the concurrence of two requisites: one, when there is actual invasion or rebellion, and two, when public safety requires it. These two requisites, the senator said, must be present.

Drilon also defended the media against Malacañang’s accusation that it misreported the President’s remarks on martial law.

“The way I see it, the news reports were devoid of any interpretation by the media,” he said, “The reports were based on the President’s speech and the statements were quoted verbatim. We should not blame the press for reporting what the President said.”

The senator said a clarification from the Palace would have been unnecessary if prudence was exercised in the first place.

“The truth is, mere talk of martial law is enough to send chills to the spine of any Filipino. Therefore, it is something that should not be taken lightly,” Drilon added.

Sen. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV echoed Drilon’s statement, saying that Duterte’s pronouncements about martial law only create uncertainty and fear among Filipinos.

“Sometimes when the President talks about these things differently, siyempre nakakakaba ito (it causes fear),” Aquino said in a separate statement.

“The image of this administration, with a strong and iron hand, very fierce, very harsh, it leads to thoughts of martial law and authoritarianism,” he said. RAM/rga

