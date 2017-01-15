‘Be child-like…simple and humble,’ Sto. Niño devotees urged

ILOILO CITY—Amid drum-beatings and non-stop street-dancing, Kalibo Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc called on devotees of the Child Jesus Sto. Niño to strengthen their religious faith and commitment.

In his homily during the pilgrim Mass held in front of the St. John the Baptist Cathedral in the capital town of Kalibo, Tala-oc encouraged the faithful to liken themselves to the Sto. Niño.

“…Be child-like, be lowly, be little, be simple and be humble,” the prelate told thousands of devotees and guests who packed the grounds of the cathedral spilling out to the Pastrana Park and adjoining streets.

The crowd included officials of the province, tourists as well as Ati tribes who competed in Saturday’s street dancing contest.

Tala-oc reminded the faithful that Jesus Christ “emptied himself and even set aside his being God (to become a man) and carried the burden of the cross.”

“Greatness lies in humility, not in grasping prestige and authority. To be child-like is to accept that one is [in] need of God and the help of one’s fellow human beings,” he said.

The bishop also called attention to the plight of the Ati, the indigenous people’s group on whom the festival is based.

“Even the Ati in Boracay (Island) are facing hardships. Without them, there is no Atiatihan,” Tala-oc said.

The Ati tribe in Boracay, considered the earliest settlers on the island, have been battling for years ejection from the island amid a massive tourism and investment boom.

They have been awarded by the government land where they have built their community but still continue to face threats due to disputes over the property.

After the Mass and following tradition, Kalibo Mayor William Lachica raised an image of the Sto. Niño and shouted: “Viva kay Señor Sto. Niño.”

As the crowd responded with cries of “Viva” and the raising of Sto. Niño images, the sound of drums erupted from the Pastrana Park signaling the start of “sadsad,” the street-dancing that the festival is known for.

The street-dancing mainly at the Pastrana Park and nearby streets continued throughout the day until the start of the procession at 2 p.m.

The procession with street-dancing was expected to last until 8 p.m. or later, passing the main streets of Kalibo and culminating at the cathedral.

The number of revelers was estimated at between 80,000 and 100,000 as of noon on Sunday, according to SPO1 Nida Gregas, public information officer of the Aklan Provincial Police Office.

Police and security personnel confiscated backpacks and slingbags that can carry bottled drinks as part of security measures.

Around 70,000 revelers and devotees braved the rain and joined the street-dancing on Saturday when 30 Ati tribes performed in the streets./rga